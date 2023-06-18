PH’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 8.6% as of June 18 – Octa Research

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 positivity rate in the country has further dipped to 8.6 percent as of June 18 from 10.3 percent as of the day before, according to Octa Research fellow Guido David.
In a Twitter post on Sunday evening, David also reported that the Philippines had recorded 726 new coronavirus infections, citing figures of the Department of Health, which also showed that of the total fresh cases, 158 were from the National Capital Region or Metro Manila.
June 18 2023 DOH reported 726 new cases, 0 deaths, 870 recoveries 8861 active cases. 8.6% 7-day positivity rate. 158 cases in NCR. Projecting 400-500 new cases on 6.19.23 #COVID19 #covid @dzbb @DZAR1026 @ali_sotto @dwiz882 @AthenaImperial_ @allangatus @wengsalvacion pic.twitter.com/lr3h8Cdn4K
— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) June 18, 2023
FEATURED STORIES
David said that based on the latest numbers, it may be projected that June 19 could see 400 to 500 new COVID-19 cases.
The DOH COVID-19 tracker’s recent count showed that the Philippines has confirmed 4,159,310 COVID-19 cases that included 8,861 active infections, as well as 4,083,967 recoveries and 66,482 deaths, David noted.
RELATED STORIES
PH’s COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 11.1 percent, but more infections expected
COVID-19 pandemic not yet over – DOH
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.