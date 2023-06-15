PH’s COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 11.1 percent, but more infections expected

MANILA, Philippines — The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in the country further fell to 11.1 percent on Thursday, said Octa Research fellow Guido David.

This is a slight decline from the 11.9 percent nationwide positivity rate on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, David noted that the Department of Health (DOH) had reported 528 new COVID-19 cases – an uptick from its previous daily record of 468 fresh infections.

The country’s tally of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 9,783.

“Projecting 550 to 650 new cases on [June 16, 2023],” David said.

From the 528 new COVID-19 cases, 111 are in Metro Manila.

David earlier said the positivity rate in the capital region dropped below the 10 percent mark at 9.4 percent as of June 13.

This, he noted, is a decrease from 14.6 percent on June 6.

In May, the World Health Organization said the COVID-19 pandemic, which had plagued the world for more than three years, no longer constitutes a global health emergency.

But, said the DOH, this does not put an end to the health crisis brought about by the virus.

