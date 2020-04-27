PH’s planned global bond offer gets investment-grade rating

THE government has secured an investment-grade score for its planned global bond issuance.

In a statement on Monday, S&P Global Ratings said it “assigned its ‘BBB+’ long-term foreign currency issue rating to the proposed benchmark-size, US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes to be issued by the Philippines.”

The leading provider of independent credit ratings added that the debt papers “represent direct, general, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the sovereign and rank equally with the sovereign’s other unsecured and unsubordinated debt obligations.”

The Philippines is currently rated with the above-minimum investment grade credit rating of “BBB+” with a stable outlook by the debt watcher.

S&P Global Ratings estimated earlier a 0.2-percent fall of the Philippine gross domestic product this year — a downward revision from its previous forecast of 4.2 percent.

Meanwhile, details of the Philippines’ planned global bond sale have yet to be announced, but Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the national government will “most likely likely go to the commercial markets” as part of its fundraising for the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic response efforts.