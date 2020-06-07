Phuket beaches to reopen on June 9

BANGKOK — The Phuket communicable diseases committee on Saturday resolved to reopen beaches on June 9, but strict measures will be imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana said that he would meet with local administrative agencies to draw up the guidelines for people to enter the beaches.

The committee also decided to allow the provincial land transport authority to resume some services on June 8 before full operations on June 22.

There have been no confirmed cases in Phuket for over 15 days.

Phuket’s communicable disease committee recently called on the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to allow Phuket Airport to resume operations.

The committee recently resolved to ease restrictions on those entering the province via Tha Chatchai checkpoint or through its 24 piers as of June 1.

On May 15, the CAAT revoked its decision to allow Phuket Airport to resume operations on May 16, citing the lingering risk of new infections. As per CAAT’s decision, the airport will remain closed until further notice.

