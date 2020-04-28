Phygital Accelerator Program & Brandpreneur Network Going LIVE Q3-Q4 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia FIRST EVER Entrepreneurs Ecosystem is now available for aspiring entrepreneurs. The ecosystem better known as Phygital Accelerator Program is the initiative under Quill City Mall KL in collaboration with JDX Presto, Presto Mall and Brand 21 Asia. Selected brands will gain immediate mileage through product shelves listing by JDX Presto, online marketplace by Presto Mall as well as branding, media facilitation and Public Relations solutions rendered by Brand 21 Asia. Phygital Accelerator Program is the Six Months program fully supported by Quill City Mall in that all selected brands will be entitled for product shelves listing, online marketplace across ASEAN market, business coaching, product review, brand coverage, news release as well as live pitching session.



Mr Alvin Soh during the last year’s 100 SERIES ENTREPRENEURSHIP LIVE PITCHING

The Pre-Introductory Sessions started from 6th April till 15th April 2020. Several aspiring female entrepreneurs had been selected for the Phygital Accelerator Program; to name a few such as AIME, Chrysalis Image Grooming, CrisVLab, Kew, Mr Fish Noodle, Muka & Co, 20TH Clothing and etc. These entrepreneurs were selected based on their credentials which their aspiring brand stories and value aligned with the ecosystem objectives. In total, the entire marketplace community consists of 6 million registered users and supporting stakeholders covering loyalty customer base and social media followers which will specifically generate promising results for long term business sustainability.

Under the current roadmap in conjunction with Phygital Accelerator Program, Brandpreneur Network conceptualized by Brand 21 Asia aims at supporting entire business community by having immediate live show platform equipped with full scale branding and media facilities. The platform supported by collaborative partner PR Newswire will able to escalate all respective brands’ publicity and recognition worldwide. The idea was conceptualized by Brand 21 Asia after the huge success of the flagship campaign better known as 100 Series Entrepreneurship Live Pitching which was officiated by Ministry Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Malaysia (*Formerly known as Ministry Entrepreneur Development Malaysia) in October 2019 and the ceremony had been featured across major mainstream media both locally and internationally. Brand 21 Asia anticipated Brandpreneur Network to go LIVE within Q4 2020 and the initiative in collaboration with Quill City Mall KL strive to disrupt the entire brand owners ordinary branding and media marketing approach. The ideal spot within Quill City Mall had been identified and will be transformed into full scale Brandpreneur Network platform tapping on youth community from UniKL new campus in Q4, 2020. Till date, Brand 21 Asia have identified 5 strategic spots within Klang Valley, Johor, Penang, Pahang and Sabah for the Brandpreneur Network establishment under licensing arrangement with premise owners and operators. The respective owners shared common goal in supporting local entrepreneurship development and determined to shape the landscape collaboratively.

Both Phygital Accelerator Program and Brandpreneur Network will soon become the primary spot for majority brand owners to accelerate their business further by utilizing all supporting ecosystem partners’ resources. The official ceremony for Phygital Accelerator Program is estimated to be launched in mid-May subject to further schedule confirmation due to current Movement Control Order regulated by the Malaysian government. Although business activities were significantly affected despite the current MCO period, the entire momentum indeed going strong due to the ecosystem objectives and key success factors are well planned and executed till date. Special credit goes to supporting ecosystem partners namely PR Newswire, Marketing In Asia, JCI Entrepreneur Chapter, JCI Youth Chapter, BNI Klang Valley South Chapter, Proventeus Capital, GTR Ventures, pitchIN, Ata Plus, NEXEA and Mind Connect.

Besides the ecosystem development, Brand 21 Asia will be launching 100 Series Entrepreneurship Live Pitching UAE in conjunction with Dubai Expo 2021 (*new schedule revised for year 2020 due to COVID-19) as well as Empowerment Movement Gala Dinner scheduled to be held on 6thAugust 2020 in honouring emerging young entrepreneurs and aspiring women entrepreneurs for Special Recognition key highlights. Two distinguished guests-of-honour from S.E.A (Philippines) and UAE (Dubai) will be attending the prestigious gala dinner together with respective VVIP guests from several industry trade associations and prominent organizations.

