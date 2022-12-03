This is the Physical Therapist Board Exam Result December 2022 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Physical Therapist Board Exam on December 1-2, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Pampanga.

EXAM COVERAGE:

Basic Sciences

Medical and Surgical Condition, Pathology

Physical Therapy Applications, Electrotherapy, Therapeutics Exercises, Principles of Rehabilitation and Hydrotherapy.

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Physical Therapist Board Exam Result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination or on December 6, 2022.

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring physical therapists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.