



This is the Physical Therapist Board Exam Result June 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Physical Therapist Licensure Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Pampanga, and Rosales on June 15 and 16, 2023.

PRC Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy Chairman Eduardo R. Peregrino Jr. and members Raul G. Agustin, Rolland Lyle D. Duque, Delia R. Pabalan, and Bernadette M. Reyes administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

PHYSICAL THERAPIST LICENSURE EXAM COVERAGE





The Physical Therapist Board Exam June 2023 covered the following topics:

Basic Sciences

Medical and Surgical Condition, Pathology

Physical Therapy Applications, Electrotherapy, Therapeutics Exercises, Principles of Rehabilitation and Hydrotherapy

TARGET RELEASE DATE





Professional Regulation Commission will release the Physical Therapist Board Exam Result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination or on June 20, 2023.

REMINDER

The Physical Therapist Board Exam Result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT PHYSICAL THERAPIST LICENSURE EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for the next Physical Therapist Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application December 1-2, 2023 September 1, 2023 November 3, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring physical therapists are advised to register online through the official website of PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.