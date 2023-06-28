Physical therapist exam topnotcher from Bohol hurdled blocks

CEBU CITY — She went through obstacles to finish her studies.

But the sacrifices of Edzelle Mhay Benitez Naquila paid off after she topped the 2023 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination (PTLE), the results of which were announced by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naquila, a native of Barangay Desamparados, Calape town, Bohol, said she dedicated her studies to her parents who went through a lot to send her to school.

“I have nothing but a grateful heart for all their sacrifices and support for my studies,” she said in an interview over dyLA on June 21.

FEATURED STORIES

The 23-year-old graduate from Southwestern University (SWU) in Cebu City, got the highest score of 89.90 percent in this year’s PTLE.

According to the PRC, 708 of the 1,026 examinees passed the licensure exam for physical therapists.

Naquila, the second of seven siblings, came from a poor family. Her father Edsel is a maintenance worker of the waterworks department of Calape town while her mother Marrietta is a teacher of the Calape National High School.

While they have decent jobs now, Marrietta said they were very poor when they started their family.

She said she and Edsel got married at the age of 19. They were jobless then. However, they refused to give up. Marrietta said she decided to continue her studies so she could help her husband send their children to school.

Their eldest child is now a seaman while five of her children are still studying.

Marrietta said she was very happy and proud that her daughter topped the PTLE.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said her daughter was very blessed to have achieved her goals despite near-death experiences.

Six months after she was born, Naquila was among many children in their locality who fell victim to diarrhea. At the age of nine, she was inflicted with dengue.

Naquila graduated valedictorian at the Calape Central Elementary School and with honors at the Tagbilaran City Science High School.

Naquila said she was so focused with her studies that she did not have time for admirers.

“All I wanted was to achieve something that my parents would be very proud of,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Boholana tops 2023 physical therapists licensure exam

Board exams yield 708 new physical therapists, 128 new … – Inquirer.net

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>