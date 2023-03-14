Physician Licensure Exam Result March 2023 – LIST OF PASSERS (H-Q)

This is the Physician Licensure Exam Result list of passers (H-Q) as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Physician Board Exam at PRC testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on March 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2023.

PRC Board of Medicine Chairman Godofreda V. Dalmacion and members Eleanor B. Almoro, Martha O. Nucum, Zenaida L. Antonio, Efren C. Laxamana, and Joanna V. Remo administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

PHYSICIAN BOARD EXAM COVERAGE

The Physician Board Exam March 2023 covered the following topics:

Biochemistry

Anatomy And Histology

Microbiology And Parasitology

Physiology

Legal Medicine, Ethics And Medical Jurisprudence

Pathology

Pharmacology And Therapeutics

Surgery And Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology And Rhinology

Medicine

Obstetrics And Gynecology

Pediatrics And Nutrition

Preventive Medicine And Public Health

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the Physician licensure exam result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The Physician licensure exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT PHYSICIAN BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Physician Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application October 20, 21, 27 & 28, 2023 July 20, 2023 September 21, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring physicians are advised to register online through the official website of PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.