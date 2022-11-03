This is the Physician Licensure Exam Result October 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Physician Licensure Exam (PLE) on October 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Medicine Chairman Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro and members Dr. Godofreda V. Dalmacion, Dr. Zenaida L. Antonio, Dr. Efren C. Laxamana, and Dr. Martha O. Nucum administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

Biochemistry

Anatomy and Histology

Microbiology and Parasitology

Physiology

Legal Medicine, Ethics and Medical Jurisprudence

Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Surgery and Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology and Rhinology

Medicine

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Pediatrics and Nutrition

Preventive Medicine and Public Health

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Physician Licensure Exam Result within 3-4 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring physicians can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.