Physicians Licensure Exam in NCR, Tuguegarao moved to Oct, Nov

THE Professional regulation Commission (PRC) reset the September 2021 Physicians Licensure Exam in the National Capital Regions (NCR) and Tuguegarao to October and November 2021, the Professional Regulation Commission said on Thursday.

“[We] inform the public that the previously postponed September 2021 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) in NCR and Tuguegarao City have been rescheduled to October 30-31 and November 1-2, 2021,” PRC said in a statement.

This rescheduling is subject to the favorable endorsement of the Department of Health (DoH) and directives of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and concerned local government units (LGUs).

PRC reminded examinees to “strictly adhere to the minimum health standards set by the DoH and IATF” to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The commission has decided to suspend the conduct of the PLE in Tuguegarao after Tropical Cyclone Signal Warning No. 2 for Typhoon “Kiko” was raised in the province a few days before the examination.

Meanwhile, the PLE was also postponed in the NCR due to the implementation of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) restrictions until September 15, and after the Regional National Task Force Covid-19-NCR denied the request for PRC to pursue the PLE and recommended its postponement.

Examinees may send an email to the Licensure Division at licensure.division@prc.gov.ph and licensure.office@prc.gov.ph for questions and other concerns.

They are also advised to follow the social media pages of the PRC or visit their website at prc.gov.ph for updates on the PLE.