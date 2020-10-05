Pia Cayetano clashes with colleagues over airport, coporate tax bills

MANILA, Philippines — An “envious” Sen. Pia Cayetano clashed with her colleagues as she insisted on getting a corporate tax bill she was sponsoring prioritized by Senate, which however was keen on approving another bill.

During Monday’s plenary session, senators engaged in a lengthy discussion on which bill they should deliberate on first — the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE) or the franchise application of San Miguel Aerocity Inc., which is seeking to construct and operate the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan.

“I am envious that Senator Grace [Poe] has all the support to pass this bill [franchise bill], but when it was me requesting to continue with this [CREATE bill, the reaction was] ‘Set it aside for tomorrow. Just postpone it.’ I just feel bad about it,” he said, speaking partly in Filipino.

[Orignal statement: “Nagdadamdam lang naman ako.”]

Before this, Cayetano had asked her colleagues to tackle first the CREATE bill that she was sponsoring.

“I don’t want to deprive anyone of their opportunity to defend their bills, to interpellate other bills. But can we please proceed with CREATE first because I need to spend a little bit of time on it each day? Maybe we can do two hours of CREATE and then move to another subject and then come back to CREATE,” Cayetano said.

She admitted feeling pressured to get the CREATE bill passed on time considering that the Senate was scheduled to go on break on Oct. 17.

But Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri underscored the need to pass have franchise bill passed immediately while assuring that deliberations would be quick as only two to three senators were listed to ask questions.

“The problem with the franchise holders is when we have a break — if we don’t approve it this week. The will have a problem with the third reading and the ratification of the bills,” Zubiri said.

“Unlike CREATE, it’s a certified measure. We can tackle it anytime. Approve it anytime on third reading,” he added.

Cayetano said she wanted to have a chance to ask questions on the franchise bill, but she would need time to study it, which she did not have at the moment because she was busy with the CREATE bill.

“I have never tried to delay a bill. But I think I owe the respect to be given time to ask questions,” she said, pointing out that the franchise bill was also endorsed to the Committee on Ways and Means, which she chairs, because of its tax incentive provision.

“I would really not take it well if, suddenly, you will not allow me to ask questions,” she added.

The Senate went ahead and resumed discussions on the CREATE bill with Sen. Joel Villanueva interpellating Cayetano. When Cayetano asked for a bathroom break, the Senate then proceeded with deliberations on the franchise bill for the Bulacan airport, which was being sponsored by Poe.

Three senators were able to interpellate Poe before Cayetano interjected and insisted that the CREATE bill be taken up again in accordance with their agreement.

While she said she was not against the approval of the franchise bill, Cayetano questioned the need to immediately pass it.

“I don’t understand why this has to be done today. Why not tomorrow so I can study it because this is secondarily referred to my committee? That means my input is important, doesn’t it? I cannot assure [you] that I can finish, but I can definitely start [my interpellation],” she said.

“I have never, even been known to filibuster or delay a bill — never in the 13 years that I have been in the Senate,” she added. “So I am just really shocked that you can’t give me this little time to study this bill properly and propound the right questions so that I can also come up with good solutions.”

Other senators, however, pushed for the second approval of the franchise bill.

Sen. Richard Gordon, who was set to interpellate Cayetano on the CREATE bill, said she should let their colleagues finish interpellations on the franchise bill.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, who hails from Bulacan, also threw his support for the need to approve the franchise bill.

“If you would ask me which is more important for me, I would easily say it is this airport,” he said, while still noting the importance of the CREATE bill.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, likewise, explained that the franchise bill would have to be approved as scheduled to give way to the bicameral conference committee and its ratification before the Senate break.

“[San Miguel Corp.] is already spending billions for the country and further delay is regressive to their investment,” Sotto said in a message to reporters.

