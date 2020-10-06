Pia Cayetano, staff negative for COVID-19 after virus hits resource person

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Pia Cayetano tested negative for the coronavirus after a Senate resource person she interacted with contracted COVID-19.

Cayetano shared the news with her colleagues before the Senate resumed interpellations on the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (Create) during Tuesday’s plenary session.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My team and I are here today because we were able to present to the Senate the medical team our PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that says we are negative, based on our Senate regulations we are allowed to come in,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano, during the Senate session on Monday, opted to virtually participate from her home after a resource person that she and her team “have been working with for these past two weeks” contracted COVID-19.

FEATURED STORIES

In March this year, a resource person in the Senate was reported to have tested positive for the virus.

This prompted the Senate to temporarily place the chamber under lockdown.

On October 1, the Senate started requiring those wishing to enter its building in Pasay City to first present a medical certificate declaring them as free of COVID-19.

CFC



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>