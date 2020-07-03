“Pia Magalona takes a stand for ABS-CBN at Black Friday protest”

Pia Magalona expresses support for ABS-CBN as the network continues its fight for franchise renewal after it was forced to go off-air almost two months ago.

Pia Magalona, the wife of the late ‘Master Rapper’ Francis Magalona and the mother of A Soldier’s Heart actor Elmo Magalona, took a stand as she joined the Black Friday protest held by supporters of ABS-CBN, in support of the network’s fight for franchise, on Friday, July 3.

“Nandito po ako dahil nakikibahagi ako at nagbibigay suporta sa mga kaibigan ko at Kapamilya ko at dahil na rin para kay Francis Magalona. Marami talaga kaming nagawang shows dati sa ABS-CBN, so bahagi na ‘yan ng kasaysayan namin. And lahat naman siguro kilala si Francis M. Kalinya ng ideals ng Francis M ang ginagawa rin ng ABS-CBN, which is the basic unit is family. So napaka importante niyan,” she said in the protest at Liwasang Diokno of the Commission on Human Rights, as quoted by ABS-CBN News.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin kahit saan man ito mapunta, I’m very proud of ABS-CBN dahil we are able to keep our dignity. Hindi tayo bumababa sa putik at nambabato ng kung ano-anong salita, wala tayong sinasabing ganoon. Kahit ‘yun man lang we have kept that,” Pia added.

“Ang tanong ko is bakit sinabi na lahat ng ahensiya na walang violation ang ABS-CBN, so kung ‘yon lang ang basis nang pagboto, hindi ba dapat iboto na yes, na bigyan ng whether renewal or bagong franchise whatever it is.”

The celebrity mom continued to open up her emotions about the matter and said, “Nanginginig ako sa galit talaga kasi tuwing manonood ako ng hearing, nagkakasakit ako physically. Ayaw ko naman ng ganun kasi stress leads to you know terminal illness or something like that. So, ayaw ko maging ganoon, so gumagawa talaga ako ng something productive. I’m mahiyain actually pero naisip ko kapag umalis ako rito at hindi ako nagsalita today, hindi ko mailalabas ‘yung saloobin ko, I will just regret it later. I don’t want any regret.”

“Suportado ko talaga ang ABS-CBN at kahit anong network, at kahit sino pang pinapatahimik na tao. Bilang isang kababayan karapatan kong magsalita. Hindi ko gustong magtaob ng power anything like that. I am a very disciplined person, I like to follow rules. So kung binibigyan lang tayo ng rules na susundin at hindi ‘yong paiba-iba na pwede ang iba ay pwede lang magsabi ng sorry, pero ‘yong iba grabe ang trato sa kanila, it doesn’t equate to the offense, hindi ba?” she added.

It has been almost two months since ABS-CBN went off-air following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on May 5. Pia, like other celebrities, has been vocal in expressing her support for the network as shown on her Instagram page.

In one of her previous posts, she wrote on the caption, “You shut down ABS-CBN and you shut down the voice of the people.”