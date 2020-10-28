“Pia Wurtzbach calls Rabiya Mateo ‘bunso’ as she welcomes her to MUP sisterhood'”

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach congratulated IloIlo City’s Rabiya Mateo for winning the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held last Sunday, October 25.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach congratulated Rabiya Mateo of IloIlo City for winning the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held Sunday, October 25, at the Baguio Country Club.

Pia expressed her support for Rabiya in a post on the 23-year-old Ilongga beauty’s Instagram page, where she paid tribute to her mother and late grandmother.

“We made it, Mama and Lola! These two are the strongest women that I know. Both were single mothers but were able to raise their children full of dreams and aspiration in life,” wrote Rabiya.

In the comments of Rabiya’s post, Pia wrote: “So sweet. Congratulations, queen!”

The beauty queen-actress also welcomed Rabiya to the sisterhood.

“Ikaw ang bunso,” she told the Rabiya, who succeeded Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados.

Responding to Pia’s comment, the Filipina-Indian beauty queen wrote: “Awww. Thank you, ate Pia. I can’t wait to talk to you about life. I know madami ako matututunan.”

Aside from Pia, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa also took to Instagram to congratulate Rabiya.

“Congratulations to our new queen. Excited to witness your journey! Welcome to the sisterhood!” said Catriona.

Kylie simply said: “Queen. Congratulations.”

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ Dyan Castillejo, Rabiya said she still can’t believe that she won the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, as winning the crown wasn’t really her goal coming into the competition.

“I’ve always wanted to win. However, sinasabi ko talaga sa sarili ko, I don’t put that much pressure. Basta sinasabi ko lang na gagalingan ko talaga sa preliminary. And my goal honestly was to reach Top 5. Sabi ko Top 5 I’m very happy na. But God is good, He gave me the universe. The Miss Universe Philippines crown,” she said.

Rabiya. 23. bested 45 candidates from different parts of the country when she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

Maria Ysabella Ysmael of Parañaque was named first runner-up, followed by Michele Gumabao of Quezon City, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol, and Kimberly Hakenson of Cavite.