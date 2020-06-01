“Pia Wurtzbach confirms relationship with Beautiful Destinations CEO Jeremy Jauncey”

Pia Wurtzbach posed with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey for the magazine cover of Tattler Philippines.

Pia Wurtzbach confirmed her relationship with the Chief Executive Officer of Beautiful Destinations, Jeremy Jauncey, with a bang!

On Monday, June 1, Pia posted on social media her magazine cover with Jeremy for Tattler Philippines, making their relationship public for the first time.

“So excited to share this with you ❤ Thank you so much @antonsd @tatlerphilippines for putting us on the cover. ❤ and of course @nigelbarker for capturing our moments together. ❤😊 Hi, @jeremyjauncey,” Pia said in the caption.

Tattler Philippines expressed its excitement to have the couple on the cover.

“We are excited to unveil this month’s cover that features the handsome couple and the hottest pair in the universe, @beautifuldestinations CEO @jeremyjauncey and @missuniverse 2015 @piawurtzbach!at they are indeed a couple,” Tattler Philippines said.