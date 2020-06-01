Pia Wurtzbach confirms relationship with Jeremy Jauncey

It’s official. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Scottish businessman Jeremy Jauncey are exclusively dating.

After months of speculation that the beauty queen has moved on from her relationship with car racer Marlon Stockinger, Wurtzbach and her new beau agreed to grace the cover of Tatler Philippines and confirm their relationship.

The June issue, which came out on Monday, was shot by noted fashion photographer Nigel Barker at Equinox Hotel and Hudson Yards Mall in New York City.

The cover story titled “The Perfect Pair,” had the couple chronicling how their relationship blossomed after a chance meeting in London. It was Jauncey who first approached and introduced himself to the Filipina-German beauty.

“She blew me away,” Jauncey recalled.

“He came up to me and told me about how much he loved the Philippines, where he had been to a few times for work. There was definitely an immediate spark. We couldn’t stop talking. I found him to be such a warm person and I like that he was always smiling,” Wurtzbach chimed in.

But even with that spark, Wurtzbach said she asked Jaucey for a courtship stage. The 30-year-old had just come from a high profile relationship and was not looking to go into another one.

“She set the parameters, and I happily accepted. It was a chance to show that I was serious about her and that I wanted to be a gentleman about it, which was very important to me,” Jauncey said, adding they dated around the globe—Hong Kong, Indonesia and New York.

Wurtzbach juggles a career in acting, hosting, modeling and most recently a business endeavor. Jauncy, meanwhile, is the CEO of Beautiful Destinations, a full service creative agency, and at the same time, a Tatler Asia contributing editor.

Living in different time zones is a challenge for the pair, but Wurtzbach said it was not a disadvantage.

“We think of the world as our playground,” she said.

They also get by with daily texting and weekly breakfast or dinner FaceTime dates. They synch their calendars to find time to meet in whichever part of the world their work takes them. That is, until all their travel plans were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The male Pia

“I felt like I met my male version!” was Wurtzbach’s immediate reply when asked by Tatler what she loved best about her man. “He is so passionate about business and health; I’ve been learning so much from him. He is also very loving and funny. We always have the best time when we are together.”

“I grow more inspired to do things when I’m with her. Pia is a strong, independent woman that always delivers while being kind, loving, and sweet. People know her for her Miss Universe success, but she also has great business instincts and is just as switched on behind the camera. Plus, she’s even more genuine when you meet her in person,” Jauncy said.