“Pia Wurtzbach continues shooting her film with Vhong Navarro”

Beauty queen-actress Pia Wurtzbach is back in Manila to continue shooting her movie with actor-host Vhong Navarro.

On Instagram, the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder posted a photo of herself with a noticeable cut on her forehead.

“I’m not hurt! But Sandra is,” she wrote in the caption, referring to her character in the film to be produced by Black Sheep.

“Back in Manila and back to work shooting for our movie with [Black Sheep]. It took some time to get started again but we’re sooo back and ready to do this! Right, Biboy?” she added, this time referring to Vhong’s character.

Speaking with PUSH last October, Pia gave an explanation as to why filming of the big screen project had to be set back.

“They want it to look really good so they’re still at work up to now. Kami ni Vhong we’re okay but then mabuti na rin siguro yun that we got to shoot an hour’s worth of scenes already then ni-review muna bago dinecide na maybe we need to do some changes. Because we wouldn’t want it to come our half-baked di ba? We want to make sure that it’s a 100% what we want to show everyone para hindi masayang yung pinaghirapang pera nung mga manunuod at saka para hindi rin kami mapahiya (laughs). Para sa ating lahat ito so mabuti na rin siguro,” she said.

“From what I’ve been told, it is just a delay. Vhong and I are on standby. We’re cool, we’re game to shoot again any time,” she added.

Not much is known about the upcoming movie, except that it is “offbeat”, according to Pia’s previous interview with ABS-CBN News.

“And when I say comedy, it’s not just your usual comedy either. Dark comedy,” she said.

Pia was last seen in the romantic drama My Perfect You (2018) opposite Gerald Anderson, whereas Vhong last appeared in the comedy film Unli Life (2018) alongside Winwyn Marquez.