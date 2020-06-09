“Pia Wurtzbach echoes Catriona Gray’s sentiments on #ReviseTerrorBill”

Pia Wurtzbach agrees with Catrona Gray that the government should revise the terror bill instead of scrapping it altogether.

It was not too long ago when Catriona Gray took a stand against the Anti-Terror Bill. But then she changed her stance on the issue, opting to call for the revision of some of the provisions of the bill instead of scrapping it altogether.

Catriona, on Twitter, wrote: “Holding the stance of #JunkTerrorBill DOES NOT EQUATE to being pro-terrorism. Making the stand of #JunkTerrorBill does NOT equate to supporting violence or terrorists. Nor does it imply that we ignore or condone the damage, hurt and conflict that exists.”

She went on: “… in the Philippines and affects so many of our countrymen because of terrorism.

Rather, #JunkTerrorBill is a call to #ReviseTerrorBill (because it can be…and should be better) if the need is indeed urgent during this time.”

While several people agreed with her, there were also those who criticized her for changing her stance on the issue — among them being Vivian Velez who called her out on Facebook.

Meanwhile, fellow beauty queen and Miss Universe titleholder Pia Wurtzbach echoed her sentiments by quoting her tweet.

“Exactly this. Thank you Cat,” Pia wrote.

Pia was also among the first few celebrities who condoned the passage of the Anti-Terror Bill because of its provisions which many believe would curtail the freedom of expression, speech, and that of the press.

Pia Wurtzbach won the Miss Universe in 2015 while Catriona Gray snagged the crown in the same pageant three years later.