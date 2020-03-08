“Pia Wurtzbach gets emotional over returning to Indonesia, meets Miss Universe 2019 for the first time”

Pia Wurtzbach served as a judge of ‘Puteri Indonesia,’ which chooses the representative of the country to the Miss Universe pageant.

Pia Wurtzbach took to Instagram to express her gratitude and elation for the warm welcome in Indonesia upon her return to the country. It was the first time that Pia served as one of the judges of “Puteri Indonesia,” which chooses the representative of the country to the Miss Universe pageant.

“I’m so happy I finally got to experience Puteri Indonesia. This was long overdue! I’ve always loved Indonesia. My very first trip as Miss Universe was to Jakarta & Bali and it was unforgettable. The only time I ever cried because I didn’t want to leave! True story!” she posted.

The beauty queen added, “And I’ve always felt the love and appreciation of the pageant lovers in Indonesia. Terima kasih.”

It was also in Indonesia when Pia got to meet Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi for the first time.

“Also very happy that I got to meet so many amazing and inspiring women last night. Our queens. And of course congratulations to the winners last night. I have to admit, once in a while, it’s nice to go back into pageant mode again,” she remarked.

Apart from attending Puteri Indonesia, Pia visited Puskesmas Jatinegara. “[It is] a comprehensive and integrated primary health center in Jakarta where I got to meet their health workers and patients. It’s quite impressive that Jakarta has high-quality HIV services, even in public primary health centers. After getting tested, you can start ARV treatment immediately. This can all be done for free,” Pia shared.