“Pia Wurtzbach in purple glitz and glam for Christmas 2020 “

Pia Wurtzbach dressed up in purple glam for her holiday-themed photoshoot.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach could not pass up the chance to have a holiday-themed photoshoot this Christmas.

On her Instagram page, Pia posted a series of photos from her pictorial, all clad in shiny purple outfits.

“Category is… Christmas Kween 😆 Can’t do Christmas without a holiday themed shoot! 🎄 I apologized in advance for flooding your feed… More pics coming up! 😆,” she said in her first post and thanked those who helped her stage the photoshoot.

In an earlier post, Pia said that she only got to celebrate this year’s Christmas with her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey as the United Kingdom, where they are currently staying, has declared a lockdown.

“Maligayang Pasko!🎄 Sending my thoughts & prayers to everyone back home and around the world for a happy & healthy festive celebration! This year its just @jeremyjauncey and I as the UK has gone into lockdown – a slightly different Christmas but a very special one all the same! Wherever you are in the world im wishing you and your family a very Merry Christmas! 🥰🥰🥰,” she wrote on the caption.