Pia Wurtzbach, indigenous fabrics featured on Vogue Italia

IN VOGUE Pia Wurtzbach for Vogue Italia’s ‘Indigenous Futurism,’ editorial. INSTAGRAM PHOTO/PIAWURTZBACH

PIA Wurtzbach shared on Instagram that a shoot she did wearing indigenous fabrics – together with all-Filipino creatives – was for a fashion editorial for Vogue Italia. With the theme “Indigenous Futurism,” the editorial involved acclaimed photographer MJ Suayan, whose trademark is challenging the stereotypes of beauty and perfection; and award-winning fashion designer Victor Baguilat Jr., who creates modern and avant garde pieces using Filipino indigenous fabrics. The full set of photos can be viewed at the Vogue Italia website. “We focus and shine the light on our weavers from Lih’han Di Immipugo of Kiangan, Ifugao. This is a look at our culture into the future: of what could have been, and what it could still be,” the beauty queen and arts and culture ambassador explained on Instagram.

“There is much to see and learn – from our ever-evolving culture, from every Filipino’s heART and soul. Everything is intertwined and in fashion, it’s inspiring when different creatives come together – from weavers to designers to artists to photographers. New stories arise from each concept piece, each photo output,” Wurtzbach added.

Wurtzbach shared that getting inspired by Filipino art is a good introduction in supporting the country’s artistry and creativity. She is also hopeful that Filipinos can learn to preserve and continue traditions into the future.

“It is with pride that I can wear my country’s stories as pieces of art. I hope every Filipino does too!” she ended.