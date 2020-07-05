Pia Wurtzbach is 51Talk brand ambassador

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach lends her face and voice to English education platform 51Talk, urging qualified Filipinos to take on the online job opportunity at this time of the pandemic.

MISS Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach herself announced her new role as brand ambassador of an online English education platform during a livestream to her more than 1.7 million Facebook followers.

Joined by host Tim Yap, the beauty queen-actress shared that by helping spread awareness about the livelihood opportunity being offered by 51Talk, she is able to help out Filipinos, whose livelihood were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founded in 2011, NYSE-listed 51Talk is the leading online English education platform that connects more than 20,000 online Filipino teachers to millions of foreign students through live and interactive lessons.

The company also announced expanding its teacher base in the Philippines by opening up 30,000 home-based online English teaching opportunities to meet the ever-increasing demand for ESL (English as a Second Language) teachers primarily from China.

“I am grateful to be a part of the 51Talk family and to serve as an instrument to promote this livelihood opportunity to Filipinos. Among all the countries in the world, 51Talk chose Filipinos to be online ESL teachers because they are considered the best in the world,” the third Filipina Miss Universe said.

51Talk Founder and CEO Jack Huang believes that Filipinos are the best online English teachers because of their high English proficiency, passion and friendly nature, and familiarity with the Chinese culture.

“You don’t have to be a teacher by profession to join us. As long as you are a four-year college graduate and possess the right skills, you are welcome,” Huang said.

Since her Miss Universe reign, Wurtzbach considers empowering Filipinos as her top advocacy, now eager to use her voice and influence to spread awareness about earning opportunities like becoming an online English teacher with 51Talk.

“I encourage everyone to consider online English teaching as a viable and sustainable source of income, especially in these trying times where earning opportunities are scarce. Maybe this is the chance you’ve been waiting for. 51Talk is your future at home,” she said.

Visit www.51Talk.ph for more information.