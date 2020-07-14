“Pia Wurtzbach leads digital fundraiser with boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey”

Pia Wurtzbach and her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey lead World Wildlife Philippines online event for sustainability in tourism.

After officially confirming that she is in a relationship with 34-year-old businessman Jeremy Jauncey last month, Pia Wurtzbach joins her new beau in campaigning for sustainability via a virtual event led by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Philippines. The couple, who have been exclusively dating since last year, took a trip to Bawah Reserve in Indonesia earlier this year where they enjoyed quality time together. On her Instagram account last July 13, Pia posted an invite for her 10.9M followers.

She wrote,

“When Jeremy and I did a trip to Bawah Reserve earlier this year, one of the things I learned from him is the importance of sustainability in tourism. And how our efforts, even at home, can impact the environment. I became more interested in this field and how I can live a greener lifestyle. I’ve been learning so much and I’m so excited to learn more and share these lessons with you guys. Join us on Wednesday July 15, 8 pm Manila time when we go online to talk more about this. It’s a date! @jeremyjauncey

Repost from @wwfphilippines

EXCITING EVENT ALERT!

For this month’s Digital #FundraisingHour, we have a fellow Panda guesting all the way from North America—WWF-US Ambassador, @jeremyjauncey, and he’ll be joined by Miss Universe 2015, Queen @piawurtzbach herself!

The power couple will be talking about sustainability, how we can practice this in our communities and our homes, and how we can all do our part for the planet, one individual act at a time.

Keep your night open on July 15, 8PM (PHT), for their livestream on our Facebook page! For those watching from the US, catch it at 8AM (EST).

See you there, and don’t forget to support their cause at wwf.org.ph/donate

Join the event page here: bit.ly/fundraisinghour2”