“Pia Wurtzbach on ABS-CBN renewal: ‘I hope everything gets settled very soon’”

Beauty queen and actress Pia Wurtzbach shares one of her favorite memories while studying inside ABS-CBN.

Currently back in the country after a recent trip to the US, Pia Wurtzbach shared how she feels about being launched as the newest celebrity ambassador of Jollibee. “I’m really happy and grateful that I’m finally part of the family kasi I’m a big fan and it’s not just because they got me as an endorser. Fan na ako noon pa bata pa lang ako. In fact, I had a birthday at Jollibee already when I was a kid back in Cagayan de Oro and alam niyo ba sa Miss Universe office nung Miss Universe ako, ang pet name nila sa akin Jollibee. Sa Philippines kasi di ba ang laki ng Jollibee? So Jollibee is like our Disney. So whenever they see me they go, ‘Hey Jollibee! How are you today?’ Ako si Jollibee. So now, totoong Jollibee na ako (laughs),” she shared during the Jollibee Tuna Pie presscon held last February 21 in Ortigas.

Pia said she has had fond memories of the brand since she was a young artist. “This has been a comfort food for me ever since I was a kid. Back in high school, in ABS-CBN Distance Learning Center nung bukas pa siya, sa baba nun, merong kiosk ng Jollibee and may mga tuna pie, fries, and sundae. Yun yung tatlong products na binibenta kasi kiosk lang siya eh. And that’s what we would have every day. So this really brings back a lot of memories for me. So it’s really more than me just being an endorser. I have been a fan of Jollibee since forever,” she revealed.

With the current situation of her home network’s license renewal still uncertain, Pia shared her sentiments about the issue during the event. “You know ABS-CBN is really close to my heart. I grew up with ABS-CBN and I’m currently a network artist at ABS-CBN so I hope this goes by fast and I hope everything gets settled very soon and in the most diplomatic way as possible,” she said.