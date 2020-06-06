“Pia Wurtzbach on relationship with Jeremy Jauncey: ‘We’re so in love!’”

Model-actress Pia Wurtzbach reveals how happy she is with her new relationship with British businessman Jeremy Jauncey.

With the June cover of Tatler Philippines officially announcing them as a couple to the online world, Pia Wurtzbach said it was almost love at first sight for her and new boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey whom she first met in London when he approached her at Covent Garden. “There were moments before where we almost met. In one event when I was [Miss] Universe living in New York, there was an event by Philippine Tourism and I was there but they were there earlier and they were leaving and somebody said, ‘No wait, Miss Universe is coming.’ But they left anyway so we didn’t meet that night. But everything happens for a reason and I guess we were meant to meet now at this point in our lives where we’re so much more mature and I guess we’re ready for a serious relationship,” she shared during the June 5 episode of Tatler Talks hosted by Anton San Diego.

In her Tatler interview, Pia said that she had met her true match in Jeremy. “We really clicked right away and we just talked nonstop and we found many things in common. It’s almost like love at first sight I think. Even though he won’t admit that it was love at first sight (laughs). He is the male version of me I really feel. Like I used to tell myself this before honestly, ‘I don’t think I’ll ever meet a guy who is as driven and as busy as me.’ That would be a problem because we’d get a lot of problems in the relationship if that happens and so I wasn’t really looking for anyone when I met him. But it happened and I’m so happy. We’re so in love,” she said.

Even though they have been apart since February, Pia said they work hard on their long-distance relationship. “I think constant communication is important. We talk to each other everyday. Walang mintis. Everyday we talk to each other. Sometimes we talk twice a day and we’ll talk for hours if he didn’t have to go to a meeting or go to work, which he still does up to now everyday. That’s just how we bond. We talk about everything. I think that’s so important. Especially for couples that are long-distance relationship now. Talk to each other everyday, check up on each other and talk about the real things. Don’t just pretend that you’re good and everything’s fine. We’re in the middle of a pandemic and so many things going on in the world right now so it’s really important to be honest and to check on each other,” she said.