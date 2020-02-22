“Pia Wurtzbach on rumors she is dating US model Jeremy Jauncey: ‘There’s a right time and place to talk about it’”

Actress-host Pia Wurtzbach talks about her recent US trip to interview NBA stars.

Now back in the country after covering the NBA All-Star game in Chicago last weekend, Pia Wurtzbach admitTED she is still on a high after the whole experience. “First time ko manuod ng NBA game live or any NBA event for that matter. It was so much fun. I know about basketball because it’s very popular here in the Philippines and fun fact, I tried to become part of the varsity team in high school pero hindi ko siya na-pursue pero I tried it. So I understand the game but when you’re there and you’re watching it, especially at the NBA, it’s really a different experience. It’s like a party, a big party. And everybody is so united. And I love how they really put the kids first,” she shared during the Jollibee Tuna Pie launch event last February 21.

Aside from seeing all the NBA stars, Pia shared that she also got to be surrounded by international celebrities and basketball fans like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. “Yeah they were there. It was star-studded. It was entertaining. Walang dead air. The game was so close until the very end di ba? We were all very stressed in a good way,” she added.

Having gotten the chance to do interviews at the event, Pia said she feels lucky to represent the country in some way during the event. “They all know that the Philippines is a big market for basketball. We are number three in the world next to the US and China. Nagulat din ako actually. Basketball is really big here. So I’m glad that they chose me to go and represent Republika and it was a lot of fun. I was just trying to do my job, getting the interviews done and representing as well. I was learning a lot as I went along because hindi naman ako expert sa basketball but I understand the game and I understand the interest and I just learned as I went along so I learned the players, the names, even their backgrounds like who are the new players, who are there every year and how do they select the players for the all-star game. It was also nice to see how they dedicated the whole game to Kobe Bryant,” she shared.

The new Jollibee endorser good-naturedly turned down requests for her to react to dating rumors linking her to American model and enterpreneur Jeremy Jauncey. Rumors first came out when netizens deduced that they were dating after posting similar photos on their respective Instagram stories. “Hindi. I’m not ready for these questions (laughs). I just feel like there’s a right time and place to talk about it. Right now I’m so happy to be part of the Jollibee family and I’ve been wanting to be part of this family for a few years now ever since I won Miss Universe. I finally get to say that I see my picture inside a Jollibee store or in one of their billboards, promoting one of their best products so I’m really happy about that,” she said.