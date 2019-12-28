“Pia Wurtzbach opens milk tea business with best friends Pauleen Luna, Chef Niña Almoro”
Pia Wurtzbach’s new business venture with Pauleen Luna and Chef Niña Almoro is located in Alabang.
Pia Wurtzbach has ventured into the milk tea business called Bestea with two of her best friends, Pauleen Luna and Chef Niña Almoro.
“This is it, guys! My besties and I have been working hard and really looking forward to this,” the Miss Universe 2015-turned-entrepreneur wrote in an Instagram post.
Wurtzbach, in a separate post, shared how happy she is to see things come together considering how nerve-wracking things were at first.
“It’s always a little nerve-wracking trying something new like opening a business. But @ninaalmoro, @pauleenlunasotto and I were so excited and hands-on with this one. It’s really nice to see our menu boards up a few days before our soft opening…and to just have it all come together,” she wrote.
Hoping to inspire others to pursue new things just like she did, she wrote: “Hope this inspires you to try something new and to just go for it! We all learn new things along the way.”
The first branch of their milk tea shop, located at the Festival Mall in Alabang, had its soft opening a week ago.
Some of the flavors offered by their milk tea shop include Brown Sugar Milk Tea With Cheese Brulee, Taro Latte, and a strawberry-flavored fruit tea.