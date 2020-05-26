“Pia Wurtzbach shares her daily schedule during home quarantine”

Actress-host Pia Wurtzbach shares the many ways she keeps her day productive and busy even when she’s at home.

As a woman with many talents, it’s not surprising that Pia Wurtzbach also knows how to keep herself entertained and busy even while doing home quarantine. The 30-year-old beauty queen moved into her new home almost one year ago and shared how spends a typical day at home even during lockdown.

In her Instagram post last May 25, she wrote,

“Starting off Monday with my usual quarantine routine.. I usually start my day answering emails, going over drafts, doing zoom interviews or replying to everyone I need to speak to. After that I’ll do a workout.. some days I go on the stationary bike, some days I’ll do weight training and on my lazy days I’ll use the ring fit on the Nintendo Switch. But I always, always end my day getting some sun. This is my favorite time of the day. Me time. #AtHome”