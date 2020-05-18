“Pia Wurtzbach shares update about the book she is writing”

Pia Wurtzbach has been dedicating her time on writing her book during the quarantine.

Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach shared an update about the book she is currently writing on Sunday, May 18.

On her Instagram page, the beauty queen remarked that she has been dedicating her time on writing her book during the quarantine.

“Being in quarantine has given me a lot of time to work on my upcoming book. It’s about a girl’s journey towards making her dream come true and the different roadblocks she has to overcome to get there,” she shared.

Pia remarked that she is already excited for people to read it.

“I can’t wait to share more about it later on! But for now I can promise you that it’s funny, it’s juicy and some parts sound familiar,” she stated.

In October 2019, Pia signed a book deal with ABS-CBN Publishing.

In her previous interview, Pia shared that she is writing a fiction novel based on the lessons she learned in her life.

“Initially, the idea was to come up with a book of my life story, but I felt like I’m not finished yet with my life. I don’t want to put it in a book yet. I wouldn’t know how to end. Is it just gonna be a blank page? How? But definitely, I wanna share a story, some life lessons,” she stated.