ZAOZHUANG, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 2, the Heiyu Reservoir Area in Xuecheng District, Zaozhang City, Shandong Province was colorful. The lush mountains, lucid waters, villages and fields complemented each other, forming a beautiful winter picture.



Picturesque winter scenery of Xuecheng District, Zaozhuang, Shandong province

In recent years, adhering to the development concept of “Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City has continued to increase financial investment and improve the ecological environment to promote the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, upon which, the local residents truly feel satisfied and happy.