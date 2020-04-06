Pimentel charged

For quarantine breach

Criminal charges were filed on Monday before the Department of Justice (DoJ) against Sen. Aquilino Martin “Koko” Pimentel 3rd for violating Covid quarantine protocols.

Former University of Makati College of Law dean Rico Quicho filed the complaint against Pimentel via email before the Office of Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

DoJ Prosecutor General Ben Malcontento told The Manila Times the prosecutor to handle the preliminary investigation would be named on Tuesday.

Sought for comment on Quicho’s complaint, Pimentel replied through a text message: “[I] Haven’t read it. Sana (I just hope), to be fair to me, he furnishes me with a copy; so, I can answer/respond [to it].”

He said he was not familiar with the procedure for filing a complaint through email.

On March 26, the senator apologized to the Makati Medical Center (MMC) if he breached its safety protocols for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) when he went to the hospital despite being infected with the virus.

He said that a day earlier he tested positive for Covid-19, and he was not aware of it when he brought his wife Kathryna to the hospital on March 24.

“I never intended to breach any protocol, but I realize now that my presence in MMC unnecessarily caused additional anguish and concern to the courageous frontline health workers we all depend on. I was simply there to be with my wife during the birth of our daughter,” Pimentel said in a statement.

Quicho said his complaint “references the online change.org petition that gathered around 200,000 signatures. We are one with the Filipino people in condemning negligent and reckless acts which expose the public, especially our health workers, to unnecessary risks.”

“As a lawyer and advocate of the rule of law, I cannot in good conscience allow the reckless actions of Senator Koko Pimentel to be brushed aside so easily,” he said.

Quicho said Pimentel “blatantly violated laws, which put the lives and health of frontliners and even ordinary citizens at grave risk.”

“He has categorically admitted his breach without remorse. And yet because of his position, he is still not being made accountable,” Quicho said.

He said he hoped the Health department “will swiftly act and pursue legal actions against Senator Koko Pimentel. We trust that DoJ will be true to its commitment to the Filipino people to uphold the rule of law without fear or favor.”

A high-end supermarket had also reported that Pimentel had shopped at its branch at the Bonifacio Global City several days before he visited Makati Medical.

The National Bureau of Investigation is preparing its own case against Pimentel.

