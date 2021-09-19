Pimentel vows to fight Cusi-led PDP-Laban wing

The Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) wing led by Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao on Sunday vowed to fight the “greedy” faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd said his group will not allow Cusi’s team to run the party to the ground.

“Lalaban po tayo. ‘Di po natin papayagan ang pag-hijack ng ating partido. Tayong lahat, isa lang ang partido natin. ‘Yung kabila patalon-talon (We will fight. We will not allow them to hijack our party. All of us, we only have just one party. The others, they flit from one group to another). If convenient for them, they will join. If no longer convenient, they will destroy,” Pimentel said during the PDP-Laban’s national assembly on Sunday.

The Cusi faction nominated Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go and President Rodrigo Duterte as its standard bearer and vice presidential bet in July. Duterte accepted the nomination but Go declined.

The group also elected Cusi as party president and Pacquiao as president in July. The Pacquiao faction did not recognize Cusi’s election and held its own set of officers in August. It named Pimentel as party chairman, replacing Duterte.

Last September 7, the Cusi group asked the Commission on Elections to declare Pacquiao and his allies as “illegitimate officers and/or unauthorized representatives” of PDP-Laban.