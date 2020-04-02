Trending Now

Pimentel’s wife gives birth to baby girl

The wife of Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, Kathryna, has given birth to her and the senator’s first daughter, Ma. Kathryn Helena, on March 29.

This follows on the heels of a controversy over the senator’s earlier visit to Makati Medical Center, when he was supposed to be on home quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Kathryna shared a photo of their daughter on social media “Me and Baby Helena survived a miracle emergency C-section delivery last March 29, 2020,” she said.

“I will be forever grateful to all of you … to the hospital and doctors who really took care of us with open arms …. Thank you very much. I am very humbled that all of you monitored me and our baby 24/7,” she said. —LEILA B. SALAVERRIA

