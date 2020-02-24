“‘Pinaghihirapan namin ‘to’: SB19 ‘fulfilled’ as OPM legends praise them for their sound”

The boys of SB19 also teased that their debut album is already in the works and will come out this year.

P-Pop group SB19, has, without a doubt made Filipinos across the globe proud for representing the country in the international music scene.

But despite having achieved so much, the group, composed of Sejun, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell, remain grounded — a trait admired by their fans dubbed ATI’Ns.

Despite having gained the attention of OPM artists such as Ebe Dancel and Bullet Dumas, the five-piece group could only muster words of humility.

“It’s amazing po. Kasi tinitingala po namin silang artists. Parang sila po ‘yung unang humubog sa musikang Pilipino. So we’re thankful and grateful na narerecognize nila ‘yung talent namin,” Sejun told PUSH .

Admitting that the words that came from Ebe gave them a sense of fulfillment as artists, Sejun added: “Para po mas naging fulfilled po, ‘yung ginagawa naming music kasi po talagang pinaghihirapan namin ‘to. So para marecognize po ng isang legend sa Philippine music is just amazing po.”

“I think all sorts of Filipino music should be welcomed — whatever the genre. Siyempre hoping na the music stays the same, fully done, and you pay attention to your songwriting, to your craft,” the former Sugarfree frontman said in an interview.

READ: Ebe Dancel defends SB19 from critics: ‘We should welcome all forms of Filipino music’

Meanwhile, another member, Justin, teased about their upcoming projects this 2020.

“Marami pa po kaming ilalabas sa aming social media accounts. And of course, our remaining free concerts po nationwide. Kasi actually naka-four na concerts na po kami. We’re planning to go to six cities pa po over the year po ’yun this year. So we’re very excited kasi pinaghahandaan pa po namin ‘yun,” Justin shared.

Josh, on the other hand, revealed that their debut album is already in the works and will come out sometime this year.

“Marami pa po kaming surprises. ‘Di pa po namin pwede i-announce ‘yung mga details ngayon. Pero in the near future, maraming songs. Mag-rirelease din po kami ng first full-length album ng SB19. Marami din kaming songs du’n na hindi pa nari-release. Kahit hindi pa siya nari-release, marami na kaming revisions,” Josh said.

Asked if they will be collaborating with other artists for their debut album, Sejun said: “‘Yung first full album namin wala pa po. Kami lang po.”

With several artists wanting to work with the group, Sejun said that they are open to the possibility of collaborating with other musicians in the future.

“Sa totoo lang po, given the opportunity, siguro po tatanggapin po namin talaga kasi mataas po ‘yung tingin namin talaga sa Philippine music industry ngayon. Kasi ‘yun po ‘yung humuhubog sa min as artists,” Sejun said.

He added: So ang masasabi ko po, ‘pag merong may gusto o may tsansa na makipag-collaborate with anyone, siguro po we’ll take it. Basta gusto namin and gusto din nila.”

Thanking fans for the support, Stell said: “Siyempe sa A’TINs, alam naman po nila na mahal na mahal namin sila. Ang masasabi lang namin, siyempre salamat sa tinutulong niyo sa’min. Kayo ‘yung nagiging boses namin. Kayo ‘yung nagiging buhay namin. Kasi sa totoo lang, kung wala kayo, hindi rin naman makikilala ‘yung pangalan namin.”

SB19, the P-Pop group behind the hits “Go Up,” “Tilaluha,” and “Alab,” has achieved global success — just months after being officially launched to public.