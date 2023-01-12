Ping Lacson Post Blind Item About Star in Congress with P3B Budget

Ping Lacson Reveals Showbiz Star in Congress with P3B Budget

Former Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson posted a blind item about a showbiz star in congress that allegedly has a P3 billion budget.

On Twitter, the 2022 presidential candidate mentioned an entertainment star who became a legislator in Congress. According to his tweet, the aforementioned showbiz icon snuck his way into multiple blockbuster PhP3B budget inserts.

“A star is born in Congress. When a showbiz star turned politician maneuvered his way into several blockbuster PhP3B budget insertions, we might as well call the 2023 General Appropriations Act a “star mangled” budget,” he wrote in his Twitter post on January 11

Lacson, on the other hand, made no mention of any names in his piece. However, it is well known that some celebrities serve as district representatives across the country, and some are on specific party lists.

The former Senator received concerns about the identity of the celebrity he was alluding to in the comments section of his article. However, some netizens mentioned the names of some newcomer celebs in Congress.

Richard Gomez and Arjo Atayde are two names mentioned by netizens in his comment area. Other netizens even suggested that if Ping Lacson is truly courageous, he should expose the identity of the person he is discussing.

Lacson is a well-known figure in the political arena. He rose through the ranks of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to become a senator, serving three terms from 2001 to 2013 and again from 2016 to 2022. In the 2022 elections, Lacson campaigned for president with former Senate President Tito Sotto as his running mate. Unfortunately, neither of them won.

