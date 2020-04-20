“Ping Medina to issue statement on alleged rape, sexual harassment”

Crisping “Ping” Medina refused to comment on the accusation that he had raped an ex-girlfriend of his fellow actor and former co-star Baron Geisler.

Crisping “Ping” Medina refused to comment on the accusation that he had raped an ex-girlfriend of his fellow actor and former co-star Baron Geisler.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe over the weekend, Ping said that he will issue an official statement once he had conferred with his lawyers regarding the issue.

“Hi MJ. Our country has bigger problems than this [at the moment]. I will give a statement after conferring with my lawyers. Thank you,” he said.

It was Baron himself who made the rape accusation against Ping after several women came forward on Twitter to accuse the latter of sexual harassment earlier this month.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Baron revealed that it was the reason why he urinated on Ping in 2016, during the filming of the movie “Bubog”, which was released in 2017.

Notably, it was not the first time that Baron had alleged Ping of being a rapist.

A screenshot that circulated among Twitter users during the height of the controversy showed that Baron had accused Ping and a former friend of being a serial rapist as early as 2016, shortly after both actors were fired by director Arlyn Dela Cruz from “Bubog.”

“You raped many girls,” Baron had said in a comment.