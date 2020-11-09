Pingtan Marine Enterprise Reports FINANCIAL RESULTS for the THIRD quarter and NINE months ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), (“Pingtan” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $15 .4 million.

.4 million. Gross profit was $1.7million .

. Net income was $0 .8 million.

.8 million. Net income attributable to owners of the Company was $0 .7 million, or $0 .01 per basic and diluted share.

Management Comments

Mr. Xinrong Zhuo, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented: “Although the overall economic environment in China continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the third quarter, we were really pleased with our performance for the quarter with our revenue increasing by 38.2% and our sales volumes increasing by 69.3%, compared to the same period of the prior year. Recently, we have made a series of positive announcements about the operations of Pingtan, including 10 rebuilt large scaled squid jigging vessels sailing to sea for operations and 21 fishing vessels returning to fishing grounds after routine repair and maintenance. In addition, we announced that the Pingtan International Marine Industry and Logistic Park, our strategic investment project that is a key step in our long-term growth strategy and an important link to start our direct-to-retail business, is expected to commence operation by the end of this year. We believe that these recent business developments will have a positive impact on our results for the fourth quarter and lay a good foundation for further development in 2021.”

Factors Affecting Pingtan’s Results of Operations

COVID-19 pandemic

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is still evolving and continues to cause major economic disruptions to businesses and markets worldwide as the virus spreads or resurgence in certain jurisdictions. As the first country to be engulfed in the pandemic, China introduced strict emergency quarantine measures and travel restrictions to contain the pandemic, which had a big impact on China’s economy in the first half of 2020. Although it was generally believed that the pandemic was under control in the third quarter, the PRC government continued to take precautionary quarantine measures to avoid additional outbreaks of the pandemic, which had an adverse impact on the economic activities in the PRC.

The continued precautionary quarantine measures taken by the PRC government and travel restrictions implemented by some countries have had a significant impact on many sectors across China, which has also adversely affected the Company’s operations. To reduce the impact on its production and operation, the Company has taken and may continue to take actions in response as necessary, including but not limited to, continued shifts in work system, paid leave and reducing the number of foreign crews on its vessels. The Company’s management is focused on mitigating the effects of COVID-19 on its business operations while protecting the health of its employees. The Company will continue to actively monitor the situation and may take further actions that alter its business operations as may be required by local authorities or that the Company determines in the best interests of its employees, customers, partners, suppliers and other stakeholders.

Some of Pingtan’s customers are fish processing plants that export processed fish products to foreign countries. These customers reduced or postponed their purchases from the Company in the initial stage of the pandemic, but since the middle of the second quarter, they have adjusted their business strategies in relation to exportation or domestic sale. Because of the reduction or postponement, the Company has taken and may continue to take necessary de-stocking measures, such as lowering the selling prices of catches and extending the term of payment for certain accounts receivable, which may adversely affect the financial conditions and working capital of the Company.

The situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented economic uncertainty globally. However, the extent of the impact on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations is still highly uncertain and will depend on future developments, such as the ultimate duration and scope of the outbreak, its impact on its customers and exporters, how quickly normal economic conditions, operations, and the demand for its products can resume and whether the pandemic leads to recessionary conditions in China.

While the Company anticipates that its results of operations will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2020, it is unable to reasonably estimate the extent of the impact on its full-year results of operations, its liquidity or its overall financial position.

The Company’s Fishing Fleet

As of September 30, 2020, of the Company’s 143 vessels, 79 were located in the international waters, 12 were located in the Bay of Bengal in India, 13 were located in the PRC, 37 were located in the Arafura Sea in Indonesia, 1 transport vessel was in the modification and rebuilding stage and 1 new krill fishing vessel was in the building stage.

Third Quarter 2020 Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except for shares and per share data) Three Months ended September 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $15.4 $11.2 Cost of Revenue $13.8 $7.6 Gross Profit $1.7 $3.6 Gross Margin 10.7% 32.1% Net income attributable to owners of the Company $0.7 $4.0 Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 79.1 79.1 EPS (in $) $0.01 $0.05

Balance Sheet Highlights

($ in millions, except for book value per share data) 9/30/2020 12/31/201 9 (Unaudited) ( Audited ) Cash and Cash Equivalents $3.4 $10.1 Total Current Assets $115.7 $64.3 Total Assets $517.7 $404.1 Total Current Liabilities $111.3 $88.8 Total Long-term Debt, net of current portion $239.6 $160.2 Total Liabilities $350.9 $249.1 Shareholders’ Equity $166.8 $155.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $517.7 $404.1 Book Value Per Share (in $) $2.10 $1.96

Consolidated Financial and Operating Review

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $15.4 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 38.2%, as compared to the same period in 2019. Sales volumes in the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by 69.3% to 14,697,306 kg from 8,681,467 kg in the three months ended September 30, 2019. Average unit sale price decreased by 18.6% in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s revenue increased to $56.2million from $55.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Sales volumes in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased by 52.2% to 49,991,024 kg from 32,852,810 kg in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Average unit sale price decreased by 33.3% in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the increase in revenue as compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily attributable to changes in different sales mix and the increase of sales volumes as a result of more vessels in operation. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the decrease in the average unit sale price as compared to the same period in 2019 was primarily attributable to the fish species with the highest sales volume being sold at lower selling prices. Indian Ocean squid was our major product for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.An increase in the number of fishing vessels catching Indian Ocean squid in the Indian Ocean fishing grounds led to an increased supply, which negatively affected the average unit sale price. Lower unit sales prices are expected to continue for the remainder of year 2020 due to such increased supply as well as restrained demand from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross Margin

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.7 million, representing a change of $1.9 million, or 53.7%, as compared to gross profit of $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s gross margin was 10.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 32.1% in the prior-year period.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $9.6 million, representing a change of $7.4 million, or 43.4%, as compared to gross profit of $16.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, gross margin decreased to 17.0% from 30.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The decrease in gross margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to the decrease in average unit sale price by 18.6% and 33.3%, respectively, as well as the increase in cost due to increased production activities. A key species of our sales mix was Indian Ocean squid whose market price was on the low side, and the market price of frozen seafood was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which together led to a decrease in gross margin.

Selling Expenses

Selling expenses were $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.7 million for the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to the increase in insurance, storage fees and customs clearance charge as a result of an increase in the number of vessels being insured, the number of deliveries from ports to the warehouse in China and the increase in satellite communication fees for fishing vessels.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, selling expenses were $3.3 million, compared to $1.9 million for the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the reasons described above.

General & Administrative Expenses

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, general and administrative expenses were $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior-year period, an increase of $0.4 million or 2.7%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, general and administrative expenses were $5.2 million, compared to $6.0 million in the same period of 2019, a decrease of $0.8 million or 14.2%.

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.8million, compared to net income of $4.4 million in the same period of 2019, a decrease of 82.3%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $7.5 million, a slight increase of 0.8% as compared to the prior year period.

Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Company

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net income attributable to owners of the Company was $0.7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to owners of the Company of $4.0 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income attributable to owners of the Company was $6.8 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to owners of the Company of $6.7million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2019.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential,” “can,” “expectation” and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, may identify forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of our management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known by us. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in or anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Risks include anticipated growth and growth strategies; need for additional capital and the availability of financing; locating or re-locating vessels, in foreign waters and related license requirements; our ability to successfully manage relationships with customers, distributors and other important relationships; actions taken by government regulators, such as the Indonesian moratorium; technological changes; competition; demand for our products and services; the deterioration of general economic conditions, whether internationally, nationally or in the local markets in which we operate; the impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s financial condition, business operations and liquidity; the impact of COVID-19 on our customers and distributors; legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business; operational, mechanical, climatic or other unanticipated issues that adversely affect the production capacity of the Company’s fishing vessels and their ability to generate expected annual revenue and net income; and other risk factors contained in Pingtan’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Pingtan’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Pingtan undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (IN U.S. DOLLARS) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE $ 15,448,083 $ 11,179,946 $ 56,218,216 $ 55,067,249 COST OF REVENUE 13,787,521 7,594,714 46,641,884 38,134,552 GROSS PROFIT 1,660,562 3,585,232 9,576,332 16,932,697 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 1,333,927 650,786 3,282,097 1,895,991 General and administrative 809,988 628,672 2,875,463 3,113,870 General and administrative – depreciation 773,812 913,986 2,274,579 2,885,203 Subsidy (4,440,731) (5,288,586) (12,778,819) (5,288,586) Impairment loss – 70,896 – 2,546,338 (Gain) loss on fixed assets disposal – (1,777) – 164,375 Total Operating Expenses (1,523,004) (3,026,023) (4,346,680) 5,317,191 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 3,183,566 6,611,255 13,923,012 11,615,506 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 973,265 6,131 3,335,877 26,420 Interest expense (4,036,524) (776,569) (9,871,949) (2,903,816) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 747,678 (340,012) 402,987 (389,643) Gain (loss) from cost method investment 764 (6,766) 133,517 340,885 Loss on equity method investment (82,586) (96,129) (351,129) (477,972) Other expense (4,468) (987,517) (34,924) (735,359) Total Other Expense, net (2,401,871) (2,200,862) (6,385,621) (4,139,485) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 781,695 4,410,393 7,537,391 7,476,021 INCOME TAXES – – – – NET INCOME $ 781,695 $ 4,410,393 $ 7,537,391 $ 7,476,021 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 92,511 377,859 759,527 751,682 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $ 689,184 $ 4,032,534 $ 6,777,864 $ 6,724,339 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): NET INCOME 781,695 4,410,393 7,537,391 7,476,021 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss) 5,700,836 (4,674,763) 3,846,221 (4,842,207) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 6,482,531 $ (264,370) $ 11,383,612 $ 2,633,814 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 556,889 220,968 1,075,369 345,945 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $ 5,925,642 $ (485,338) $ 10,308,243 $ 2,287,869 NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY Basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 79,071,363 79,055,053 79,060,490 79,055,053

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,397,018 $ 10,092,205 Restricted cash 14,237,932 – Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 14,577,205 9,273,446 Due from related parties 15,223,427 12,477,777 Inventories, net of reserve for inventories 65,476,730 30,527,752 Prepaid expenses 1,821,706 1,354,129 Other receivables 965,499 613,384 Total Current Assets 115,699,517 64,338,693 OTHER ASSETS: Cost method investment 3,083,655 3,010,235 Equity method investment 28,244,032 27,923,464 Prepayment for long-term assets 71,380,217 49,040,338 Right-of-use asset 159,529 438,254 Property, plant and equipment, net 299,169,068 259,377,729 Total Other Assets 402,036,501 339,790,020 Total Assets $ 517,736,018 $ 404,128,713 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,380,426 $ 7,951,766 Accounts payable – related parties 1,973,428 1,707,217 Short-term bank loans 50,219,527 10,034,116 Long-term bank loans – current portion 42,897,018 57,122,789 Accrued liabilities and other payables 12,665,762 11,428,018 Lease liability- current liability 128,618 375,922 Due to related parties 18,354 168,328 Total Current Liabilities 111,283,133 88,788,156 OTHER LIABILITIES: Lease liability – 32,203 Long-term bank loans – non-current portion 239,627,776 160,230,498 Total Liabilities 350,910,909 249,050,857 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Equity attributable to owners of the company: Ordinary shares ($0.001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 79,302,428 and 79,055,053 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 79,302 79,055 Additional paid-in capital 82,045,993 81,682,599 Retained earnings 61,064,318 54,286,454 Statutory reserve 15,748,751 15,748,751 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,550,529) (16,080,908) Total equity attributable to owners of the company 146,387,835 135,715,951 Non-controlling interest 20,437,274 19,361,905 Total Shareholders’ Equity 166,825,109 155,077,856 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 517,736,018 $ 404,128,713

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN U.S. DOLLARS) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 7,537,391 $ 7,476,021 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 10,616,935 7,699,244 Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts 245,498 13,247 Increase (decrease) in reserve for inventories 1,711,666 (370,959) Loss on equity method investment 351,129 477,972 Common stock issuance for professional fee 25,974 – Loss on disposal of fixed assets – 164,375 Impairment loss of fishing vessels – 2,533,091 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,191,192) 4,170,551 Inventories (35,027,650) (15,713,023) Prepaid expenses (432,033) (332,644) Other receivables (328,396) 114,731 Other receivables – related party – (358,553) Accounts payable (4,641,514) (3,965,580) Accounts payable – related parties 218,739 (2,919,909) Accrued liabilities and other payables 1,553,556 1,552,427 Advance from customers (619,235) 839,137 Accrued liabilities and other payables – related party – (1,290) Due to related parties 140,210 (9,432,979) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (23,838,922) (8,054,141) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (93,357,444) (105,567,685) Proceeds from government subsidies for fishing vessels construction 28,962,913 33,128,784 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (64,394,531) (72,438,901) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term bank loans 81,811,291 – Repayments of short-term bank loans (42,908,020) – Proceeds from long-term bank loans 104,640,414 163,551,743 Repayments of long-term bank loans (46,325,253) (11,963,642) Repayments to related parties – (10,111,087) Loans issued to related parties (160,070,480) (121,838,509) Repayments of loans issued to related parties 157,692,576 80,170,667 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 94,840,528 99,809,172 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 935,670 (862,543) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 7,542,745 18,453,587 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – beginning of period 10,092,205 1,966,855 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED – end of period $ 17,634,950 $ 20,420,442 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for: Interest $ 11,012,593 $ 10,382,198 Income taxes $ – $ – RECONCILIATION TO AMOUNTS ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS: Cash and cash equivalents 3,397,018 20,420,442 Restricted cash 14,237,932 – TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 17,634,950 $ 20,420,442 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment by decreasing prepayment for long-term assets $ (20,594,592) $ – Property and equipment acquired on credit as payable $ 22,429,610

