Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Adds New Dates to 2023 Saucerful of Secrets Tour

Founding member of Pink Floyd, drummer Nick Mason, is heading to Australia in September to present his Saucerful of Secrets show. Mason, who has been Pink Floyd’s sole constant member dating back to their 1965 inception, will be joined by the likes of Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp in performing selections from Pink Floyd’s early catalogue.

The tour itinerary has grown in size, with additional shows announced for Sydney and Melbourne. Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets will kick off their Australian tour with two shows at Melbourne’s Forum in mid-September before reaching Brisbane, Sydney and Perth. Find more details below.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets – ‘Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun’

In addition to Mason and Kemp, the Saucerful of Secrets lineup includes former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken. Mason assembled the group in 2018 as a way to bring Pink Floyd’s pre-Dark Side of the Moon music to wider audiences around the world.

Pink Floyd’s earliest lineup centred on vocalist and songwriter Syd Barrett, who was at the helm for the band’s 1967 debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn. Their second album, A Saucerful of Secrets, arrived in 1968 and was the only Pink Floyd album to feature both Barrett and his eventual replacement, guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour.

After parting with Barrett, the band began to develop a more lateral and expansive sound, as heard on the albums Atom Heart Mother and Meddle, which laid the foundation for the commercial juggernauts Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here.

“With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launch pad of Pink Floyd and my working life,” Mason said in a press release regarding Saucerful of Secrets. “It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 16th September – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 17th September – Forum, Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW

Tuesday, 19th September – Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, 21st September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 22nd September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW

Monday, 25th September – Riverside, Perth WA

