Pink Matter Release The Harvey Sutherland-Produced ‘Can’t Start’

Meanjin/Brisbane trio Pink Matter have shared their second new single of the year, unveiling ‘Can’t Start’, featuring production from Harvey Sutherland. The new track follows on from the release of ‘Bare It All’ in June, and arrives just weeks after their acclaimed set at Splendour In The Grass.

Having first launched their career with the release of ‘Quicksand’ back in 2017, the all-female Pink Matter quickly carved out a name for themselves thanks to their electronic/pop-influenced anthems. In 2019, the trio worked with Mike Katz (better known by his musical moniker Harvey Sutherland) to release their single ‘Wonder’, which has since become one of their most popular tracks.

Pink Matter – ‘Can’t Start’

[embedded content]

“We feel very lucky to be able to work with Harvey Sutherland again on this track – he is such a great producer and was really able to help us mould this next chapter,” the trio explained. “This has been one of our favourite songs to work on. When we were writing ‘Can’t Start’, we were playing around with chords and Izzy stumbled across the bassline after what felt like hours of jamming and throwing ideas at the wall with none of them sticking.

“From there, the groove found itself and it stacked on from there,” they continued. “It’s a lot more R&B than any of our other stuff and was fun to be able to hone in on more love centric lyrics. Mike (HS) saw where we were going with this one from the very early stages. It’s always a privilege and honour to get to work with him, and we are so proud of how the track turned out!”

While 2022 has been forecast to feature a number of forthcoming collaborations from Pink Matter, the trio were also recently announced as one of the myriad artists set to perform at Brisbane’s BIGSOUND next month.

