Pinky Amador apologizes for yelling, cursing at condotel staff in viral video

Multi-awarded theater, TV and movie actress Pinky Amador made a public apology after a video went viral over the weekend where she was caught yelling and cursing at staffers of the condominium-hotel where she resides.

Pinky Amador PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK/ARNOLD VEGAFRIA

The video, which was taken June 5, shows Amador—fully protected with a facemask, sunglasses and gloves—in a fit of rage as she demands the staff to print a particular circular she had been asking them for weeks, while bewailing to the top of her voice how her health had been put at risk. She also accused a female staffer of lying to her, calling the clerk “bobo” (stupid) repeatedly, as a male security guard tried to pacify her.

On Sunday night, Amador – through her talent manager Arnold Vegafria of ALV Talent Circuit – released a statement on her side of the story, explaining that her outburst resulted from the property owners and administration’s failure to inform residents they had agreed for the condotel to be used as a quarantine facility for 59 returning Filipinos since May 4.

“I uttered harsh words and become very emotional in a video that has been circulating. There is no excuse for that behavior [but] please understand however, that my emotion was the product of countless minutes of worrying for my safety and that of my neighbors, following up with building administration, and talking to my very emotional neighbors and friends,” the statement began.

Amador pointed out the returning Filipinos neither had proper documentation nor any indication they had been tested for Covid-19 before arriving for quarantine. Moreover, none of the residents were informed about their arrival until a witness confirmed he had seen OFWs entering the property.

“The residents were not notified about the designation, nor the influx of these returning Filipinos, and that was a cause for alarm not just for me but for all the residents. As of May 4, the administration did not send any notice about the incident, issue any safety Covid-19 related protocols, and delayed disseminating any such information to residents, thus risking everyone’s safety in the building,” the 54-year-old singer-actress continued.

“I myself encountered two new guests in our elevator. I knew they were guests since they had suitcases with them and were on the way to the 20th floor. However, I did not know who they were, whether they were current long staying guests… or [if] they were new guests which [is] not allowed under the IATF issued rules,” Amador added.

Following the elevator encounter, the actress started fearing for her safety and became all the more worried as she continued to see an influx of new guests.

“Some of my neighbors were very upset, even in tears, when recounting their encounter with new guests in the hotel premises, as some of them take care of elderly parents or grandparents or have children with them. That is what fueled my ire when that video was taken… [how we have been] exposed to new guests without any advice from the administration and without any protocols in place to protect the building’s residents.”

Amador went on to relate how she and her neighbors made every effort to communicate with the building owners and administration about their anxieties but these were never addressed.

“We have gone to great lengths to acquire a circular from the administration

about the incident—[regarding] accepting returning Filipinos and their current protocols—on May 4. [We requested] they post [the circular] in a public place so that all persons residing in the building would be notified [regarding] the designation of the building as a quarantine facility… so they can step up their own safety protocols for their families. Our simple request was faced with little concern and no sense of urgency by the administration,” she lamented.

“This is not just about me or the other tenants but also for the staff and employees as well. It is troubling to watch the [building] administration behave as if Covid-19 is not a serious matter or that our lives do not matter.”

Amador’s statement also expressed regret over the one-sided video going viral.

“Taking a video without my knowledge in a private property, and deliberately ignoring me (so as to inflame me further) with the intention to leak [it] online, is to me, malicious, vengeful and a violation of the anti-wiretapping act,” she maintained.

Nevertheless, Amador issued an apology on how she handled the situation given these “stressful times.”

“Since I have started living in this building, I have made friends with my neighbors who have included me in this building’s community. It is a community which includes the administration and something the administration has neglected, repeatedly. What the administration fails to understand is that their actions have an impact not just on their health, but that of the residents’ too. Being responsible means being responsible for everyone, not just yourself, but also others. I am not perfect, far from it. [But] under these stressful times, when pushed to the limit, how far will you go to protect your loved ones? Sa mga nasaktan ko, I am truly sorry, pero ipinaglaban ko lang ang karapatan natin mabuhay ng ligtas sa sakit,” the statement ended.