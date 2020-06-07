“Pinky Amador, bakit nga ba nakipag-sigawan sa staff ng isang condotel?”

Sa isang statement, ipinaliwanag ng aktres na si Pinky Amador ang mga pangyayari sa kumakalat na video niya online.

Hot topic sa social media ang naging pakikipagsagutan ng aktres na si Pinky Amador sa mga empleyado ng kaniyang tinutuluyan na condo-hotel.

Kuha ang video nitong June 5 kung saan sinisi umano ni Pinky ang mga empleyado ng gusali dahil umano sa palpak na pangangalaga nito sa kanilang mga tenant ngayong panahon ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Isa kasi ang hotel and condominium building na tinutuluyan ng aktres sa mga establishments na tumanggap ng mga OFWs na Persons Under Monitoring o PUM na nirepatriate ng pamhaalan para obserbahan ng 14 araw bago pauwiin sa kanilang mga pamilya.

Ayon sa video, isa sa ikinagagalit ni Pinky ay ang pagkaka-expose umano nilang mga tenant sa mga OFW na PUM na kanilang nakakasabay sa elevator ng building.

Dahil sa nasabing insidente, agad na umani ng iba-ibang komento sa social media ang naging aksyon ni Pinky at naging kapabayaan umano ng mga staff.

Kasunod ng insidente, nitong June 7 naglabas ng official statement ang ALV Talents, ang management team ni Pinky.

Dito, inilahad nila ang naging dahilan kung bakit nagpuyos sa galit ang aktres.

“Ironically, the very same people who provoked her anger and ignored her pleas were the very same ones who documented the commotion and uploaded it on social media without Pinky’s knowledge, thereby presenting a prejudiced and misinformed account of what really happened,” bahagi ng official statement.

“Just to give a brief clarificatory overview of her personal statement, Pinky’s outrage was the offshoot of her personal grievance against misinformation, a plea for accountability from her building owners and administrators, and her rightful reaction and defense for the assurance of her own, as well as her fellow homeowners’ and residents’ safety and well-being amid a potentially hazardous health threat, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Sa ngayon, mas pinili ni Pinky na hindi muna humarap sa media matapos ang naging insidente.