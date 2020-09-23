Trending Now

“Pinoy animator appeals for ‘Hayop Ka’ support following calls for a boycott over Robin Padilla’s participation”

Several netizens called for the boycott of the first-ever animated Netflix film from the Philippines for having Robin Padilla as one of its voice actors.

A Pinoy animator appealed for support for the first animated Netflix film from the Philippines following calls for a boycott due to the participation of Robin Padilla — a known supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

On Twitter, Filipino animation director and graphic artist @KevinKalbo wrote: “I’ve worked on this awesome film. Please don’t judge it by its VA [voice actor]. He doesn’t represent the movie as a whole. Thanks!”

He went on: “Kung ako lang ang masusunod i-auto-eject ko na yun agad-agad. But alas, ako’y isang hamak na animator lamang. Support the artists who have worked hard on this project. Sila naman ang totoong bida dito.”

In another tweet, @KevinKalbo pointed out that at the end of the day, the artists who worked so hard on the film are the ones who will suffer and not the actors who lent their voices should they decide to boycott it. 

“I can’t speak on behalf of Rocketsheep Studios kasi unfair naman yun kay Avid (Liongoren) and co. tsaka bit part lang naman yung inambag ko sa film. I can’t force everyone kung ayaw nila talaga. Pero ayun nga, mga artists pa rin talaga ang affected sa huli,” he stated. 

See the reactions of other netizens below: 

Apart from Robin Padilla, other actors who served as the voices for the characters in Hayop Ka!: The Nimfa Dimaano Story are Angelica Panganiban and Sam Milby. 

Helmed by Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka!: The Nimfa Dimaano Story hits Netflix on October 29. 

