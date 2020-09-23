“Pinoy animator appeals for ‘Hayop Ka’ support following calls for a boycott over Robin Padilla’s participation”

Several netizens called for the boycott of the first-ever animated Netflix film from the Philippines for having Robin Padilla as one of its voice actors.

A Pinoy animator appealed for support for the first animated Netflix film from the Philippines following calls for a boycott due to the participation of Robin Padilla — a known supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

On Twitter, Filipino animation director and graphic artist @KevinKalbo wrote: “I’ve worked on this awesome film. Please don’t judge it by its VA [voice actor]. He doesn’t represent the movie as a whole. Thanks!”

I’ve worked on this awesome film. Please don’t judge it by its VA. He doesn’t represent the movie as a whole. Thanks! ❤️ https://t.co/jDwMra0pmt — Tarantadong Kalbo (@KevinKalbo) September 21, 2020

He went on: “Kung ako lang ang masusunod i-auto-eject ko na yun agad-agad. But alas, ako’y isang hamak na animator lamang. Support the artists who have worked hard on this project. Sila naman ang totoong bida dito.”

Kung ako lang ang masusunod i-auto-eject ko na yun agad-agad. But alas, ako’y isang hamak na animator lamang. Support the artists who have worked hard on this project. Sila naman ang totoong bida dito. 🙂 — Tarantadong Kalbo (@KevinKalbo) September 21, 2020

In another tweet, @KevinKalbo pointed out that at the end of the day, the artists who worked so hard on the film are the ones who will suffer and not the actors who lent their voices should they decide to boycott it.

“I can’t speak on behalf of Rocketsheep Studios kasi unfair naman yun kay Avid (Liongoren) and co. tsaka bit part lang naman yung inambag ko sa film. I can’t force everyone kung ayaw nila talaga. Pero ayun nga, mga artists pa rin talaga ang affected sa huli,” he stated.

I can’t speak on behalf of Rocketsheep Studios kasi unfair naman yun kay Avid and co. tsaka bit part lang naman yung inambag ko sa film. I can’t force everyone kung ayaw nila talaga. Pero ayun nga, mga artists pa rin talaga ang affected sa huli. 😐 — Tarantadong Kalbo (@KevinKalbo) September 21, 2020

See the reactions of other netizens below:

please support Hayop Ka! don’t boycott just because of the voice actor! Yes I don’t like their choice either but let’s support it for the sake of Filipino artists who worked behind the animation! Let’s please think of the bigger picture! https://t.co/rMtFtuYuqw — Kirin 🐣 (@ArtOfKirin) September 22, 2020

THIS. And please dont use the “but we boycott Mulan” THERE’S A HUGE DIFFERENCE! Mulan not only has problematic lead but also a problematic studio and their actions. Hayop Ka only has Robin Padilla as the problematic one, the studio behind it are wholesome and – https://t.co/sdPuXIZu1Q — ⚔💙 [email protected] DADGIL ZINE!!!!!! (@labyeha) September 22, 2020

Genuinely struggling with the call to boycott Hayop Ka. On the one hand, the animation industry in the Philippines doesn’t get the credit, and support it should, and it’s important for us to show that we will support more Filipino animated shows and films by watching it. — ＰＡＵＬＡ (@sPAULArium) September 22, 2020

Apart from Robin Padilla, other actors who served as the voices for the characters in Hayop Ka!: The Nimfa Dimaano Story are Angelica Panganiban and Sam Milby.

Helmed by Avid Liongoren, Hayop Ka!: The Nimfa Dimaano Story hits Netflix on October 29.