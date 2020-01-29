“Pinoy artists honor memory of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna”

Pinoys have been paying homage to NBA legend Kobe Bryant in their own little ways.

Aside from the outpouring of heartwarming sentiments online for NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Pinoys have been finding ways to honor Kobe and his legacy. In Taguig, local art group Tenement Visual Artists painted a mural on a basketball court of the former LA Lakers player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna hours after news of their deaths from a helicopter crash broke out.

In a report by Philippine Star online , rapper and basketball fan Mike Swift was one of the artists who helped make the mural which also had Bryant’s “Black Mamba” logo placed on the upper right side of the giant artwork.

Another mall in Taguig and Pasay city also flashed Kobe’s jersey colors and number that same day in memory of Bryant.