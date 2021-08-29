Pinoy discus thrower Aceveda tests positive for Covid-19, withdraws from Paralympics

The Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) announced in a statement on Sunday afternoon, August 29 that Filipino discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda tested positive for Covid-19 and withdrew from the Tokyo Paralympics.

Aceveda’s coach Bernand Buen also yielded a positive Covid-19 result after undergoing the mandatory daily saliva antigen test followed by a confirmatory RT-PCR test.

Aceveda and Buen will be taken from the Paralympic village and be brought to an outside quarantine facility in compliance with the Olympic/ Paralympic Playbook.

The 50-year-old Aceveda was supposed to compete on August 31, but her positive Covid-19 test result prevented her from competing.

“Jeanette is greatly disappointed that she will have to withdraw from her event scheduled for August 31, 2021. Although she would not be able to fulfill her dream to compete in the Paralympics and represent the Philippines, Jeanette still hopes there will be more chances for her to make this come true in the future,” wrote PPC president Michael Barredo.

Aceveda is the second Pinoy para athlete to test positive for Covid-19 after powerlifter Achele Guion did the same prior to the Philippine delegation’s departure last week.

Guion’s coach Tony Taguibao, Philippine team’s chief of mission Francis Diaz and para athletics coach Joel Deriada also tested positive for the virus last week.



“Notwithstanding this setback, our Para athletes are more determined than ever for a chance to achieve Paralympic success and glory for our country. The fight continues! Long live Filipino athletes,” closed Barredo.