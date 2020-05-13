“Pinoy fan meets ‘2gether’ stars Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin”

Riu Rodriguez, a fan of Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin, met the two stars of 2gether in Thailand.

One lucky Pinoy fan met with Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin — the stars of the hit Thai Boys’ Love (BL) series 2gether — in Thailand.

On Twitter, a certain Riu Rodriguez shared photos of him with the two actors, which he both accidentally saw around the premises of GMMTV — the network that produced the hit Thai series.

According to Rodriguez, he will post a vlog this Saturday to share more about his experience meeting the two Thai heartthrobs.

He wrote: “OKAY OMG TWEET KO DAW HAHAHAA ETO NA NGA PO DI KO KINAYA MGA KUMARE GIVE NYO NA SAKIN TO PANALO AKO TODAY ABANGAN NYO VLOG KO SA SABADO!”

Prior to meeting the two stars, Rodriguez shared his hopes of meeting the two actors — not knowing he would actually meet them a few hours later.

He likewise documented the rest of his visit to GMMTV where he also met other Thai celebrities.

When asked how the two stars smell in person, he answered: “Mabango! Tagos kahit naka face mask. Walang maliligo today!”

Based on his YouTube vlogs, Rodriguez is an exchange student at the Chulalongkorn University in Thailand.