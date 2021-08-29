Pinoy para swimmer Gawilan finishes 6th in men’s 400m freestyle S7

Filipino swimmer Ernie Gawilan placed sixth in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 final round at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 30-year-old Gawilan clocked 4 minutes and 56.24 seconds in the competition of eight participants.

Mark Malyar of Israel finished first in the race with a time of 4 minutes and 31.06 seconds, a world record, to win the gold medal.

Andrii Trusov of Ukraine claimed the silver with his 4 minutes and 35.56 seconds, while Evan Austin of the United States of America (USA) took home the bronze with his time of 4 minutes and 38.95 seconds.

Gawilan, a triple gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Para Games, timed 4 minutes and 58.58 seconds in the qualification phase to finish fourth in heat 2 and sixth overall in the 2-heat, 9-swimmer field, where the top eight advanced to the final.

Gawilan, who also competed and placed ninth in the men’s 200 meter individual medley SM7 last Friday, tries to make the podium one last time when he competes in the 100-meter backstroke S7 event.

The competition is set on Monday, August 30 at 8:03 a.m (Philippine time) at the same venue.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }