Pinoy pugs Petecio, Paalam qualify for Olympics

FILIPINO boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam have officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday by “virtue of their highest standing in their respective weight categories,” according to the Boxing Task Force rankings.

Petecio qualified for the women’s featherweight division (57 kg) as did Paalam in the men’s flyweight class (52kg).

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) President Ricky Vargas welcomed the development with elation and called on countrymen to rally behind the Filipino athletes.

“Let us all get together and focus on the challenges ahead not only of our boxers, but all Filipino athletes. Now, more than ever, they need us to stand firmly behind them,” said Vargas.

Pinoy boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno also got their confirmatory notices of qualification on Friday, but as early as last year, the two pugs had already booked their tickets to the Olympics via the Asian-Oceanian Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

It was the International Olympic Committee Boxing Task Force that sent the confirmatory notices to the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Marcial qualified for the men’s middleweight class (75 kg) while Magno did so in the women’s Flyweight division (52 kg).

With these developments, the tally of Filipino athletes competing in Tokyo has risen to six. The other two qualifiers are gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.