Pinterest launches Today tab in India and additional countries for daily inspiration with curated topics and trending ideas

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announces that the Today tab, a new source of daily inspiration with curated topics and trending ideas will be launching in 13 additional countries including: Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Switzerland, and India, after recently launching in the U.S. and U.K.

Pinterest is seeing a significant increase in people searching for helpful tips and ideas for what to do at home to stay inspired as they stay inside. In response, Pinterest is making it easier than ever to quickly find recipes, kids’ activities, self-care ideas and more with the Today tab.

In addition to daily inspiration and trending ideas such as kid-friendly baking, work from home set-ups, family-favorite movies, and comfort food recipes, the Today tab features expert information from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control on topics such as handwashing during the current coronavirus epidemic.

To use the Today tab, Pinterest users can tap on “Today” at the top of their home feed on iOS or Android for new ideas each day. Recommendations will include a handful of topics including ideas curated by the Pinterest team with feature guest editors in the future. While the home feed continues to be a personalized space with recommendations based on the Pinner’s activity, the Today tab will show popular ideas based on what’s going on in the world and what people are searching for.

Pinterest also launched compassionate search on web, to make the mental wellness feature available on all platforms for all users in the U.S. and the U.K. In the past few weeks, searches for “calming quotes” doubled, and “stress relief” and “stress quotes” have tripled on Pinterest. Now when people search for terms such as “stressed out” from the desktop computer or phone, options to see a collection of emotional wellbeing activities to help relax and feel better with content from emotional health experts will appear.

Pinterest’s efforts to make reliable information easily accessible also includes:

Globally, Pinterest hit all-time highs in engagement over this past week, and searches increased nearly 55% year over year. In India, searches have increased by 59% year over year and the number of Pinterest boards created increased by 70%. Since March 1st, searches have increased by nearly 25% globally and views on video Pins have nearly tripled compared to the same time last year.

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 335 million monthly active users around the world.