Pinterest Shares the Inspiration for Ramadan at Home

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today shares the ideas that are inspiring people on the platform to plan for Ramadan this year. Globally, Pinterest hit all-time highs in engagement this past week. Searches were up about 60% year on year, with new signups and Saves up about 30% each. From decoration ideas to recipes, searches for “Ramadan tips” are up 70% around the world as people stay inspired as they stay inside.

Bring Ramadan to life to the household

This year, people are looking for creative ideas for Ramadan celebrations for the home. With a 140% increase in global searches for “Homemade Ramadan decorations”, people are looking for fun and easy ways to make their home a festive space for this special occasion. Trending Ramadan decorations on Pinterest to try:

At home activities to celebrate Ramadan

With a 100% increase in global searches for “Ramadan activities”, people are turning to Pinterest for inspiration on how to create their own new festivities at home such as ideas from Ramadhan Greetings . Fun and easy activities that are trending now on Pinterest include:

Feast with Family and Friends Virtually

People are looking to make their favourite Ramadan recipes and can easily plan a virtual family feast and Pinterest is seeing a 65% increase in searches for “Ramadan foods” and a 90% increase in searches for “Ramadan Sweets”. More trending recipes on Pinterest include:

Share the festive spirit with your community this Ramadan

As some people feel the physical distance this Ramadan, Pinterest users are finding gift ideas as a way to stay connected to their communities. Searches for “Ramadan gift ideas” are now 4X greater as people are discovering how to give back and stay together during Ramadan. Trending gift ideas on Pinterest:

Celebrate Ramadan in style

On Pinterest, men and women are looking for outfit ideas to celebrate Ramadan in style, even if it’s in the comfort of their home. Inspiration for an at-home Ramadan look:

Over the next few weeks, people around the world searching for Ramadan ideas on Pinterest will see a festive background below the search bar with additional search recommendations so people can get into the Ramadan spirit while they plan. To see this, go directly to the search bar and type “Ramadan” on iOS and Android.

Pinterest is also curating Ramadan related content so people can discover the latest Ramadan inspiration. As people are searching and saving ideas for Ramadan, Pinterest will surface a Pin on the Pinterest home feed that will take them to a board of more Ramadan ideas.

